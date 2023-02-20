The Stormers went balls to the wall on defence at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to hold out the Bulls and record their fifth North-South derby win in the United Rugby Championship (URC). It wasn’t easy and coach John Dobson’s manne had to throw their bodies on the line in the last 10 minutes to keep out a determined Bulls side to win the match 24-19.

The defeat was the first for the Bulls at home in a year, having won 12 matches in a row since February last year. 😅 That was emotional. Our team comes up with the goods to claim another win at Loftus Versfeld in another North-South classic. #BULvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/hXoP1fnyWe — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 18, 2023 That just rubs further salt into the wounds of the Loftus Versfeld faithful, who set a new attendance record for a URC game in South Africa with 41 205 people at the ground. How good is it to have the upper eastern stand packed?!



41 205 Loftus faithful through the gate, setting a new @Vodacom @URCOfficial_RSA record for a Southern Hemisphere game.



💙![CDATA[]]>🐃 #BULvSTO @Vodacom #URC #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard pic.twitter.com/FH59IwFCTq — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 18, 2023 But it was the Stormers flags of which there were plenty that waved when the final whistle was blown. In fairness, it could have gone either way, with the Stormers keeping out 20 phases - most of which on their five metre line - in the last five minutes, before withstanding another onslaught on their tryline after the hooter had gone.

But as fate would have it, former Bulls youngster and on-loan Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden won a turnover and hoofed the ball into touch to announce a fifth-straight win over their rivals. Massive Shift: Deon Fourie Led by captain and Man of the Match Deon Fourie, the Stormers fell 12-3 behind after the first 24 minutes, with the Bulls coming out full steam in replacement flyhalf Morne Steyn’s 150th match for the franchise. But after conceding those four early penalties, the Stormers regrouped and a skip pass from scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies off the base to the left wing where Marcel Theunissen waited, saw the No.8 run in the Stormers first try in the 28th minute (12-10).

A Manie Libbok penalty conversion just before the break gave the Stormers a 13-12 lead at half time. At the break, the visitors lead by a point.



🐃12-13🌪️| half-time



💙![CDATA[]]>🐃 #BULvSTO @Vodacom #URC #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard pic.twitter.com/4uarG1wDjd — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 18, 2023 They then opened up a 10-point gap when centre Dan du Plessis started a counterattack from within his own half, before unleashing Suleiman Hartzenberg. The wing then found Theunissen on the right wing. And after the No.8 was brought down, replacement flank Junior Pokomela dotted down a few phases later to make it 20-12 in the 52nd minute. Down to 14 men after Dan Kriel was yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown, a magical chicken-wing pass from Bulls No.8 Elrigh Louw put Sbu Nkosi into space on the left wing, with the winger then beating Du Plessis to touch down (20-19)

Then with eight minutes to play and penalty advantage to his team, Libbok kicked a drop goal to make sure the Bulls needed a five-pointer for the win (23-19). That’s when the assault on the Stormers’ line started, forcing the visitors to bring their tackle count to 186 opposed to 54 on the day. The Stormers didn’t back down and toughed it out to affirm their status as the current kings of SA rugby. Bulls 19 (12) Stormers 24 (13)