The Bulls have opened a missing person case with police in Pretoria after failing to make contact with winger Sbu Nkosi. According to the Bulls, the 16-cap Springbok international has been “absent without leave” for three weeks.

Club statement on Sbu Nkosi.https://t.co/JuHkseZXRO — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 3, 2022 A statement released by the franchise reads: “Nkosi’s last known contact with any executive, management or playing squad member is Friday, November 11, 2022. “After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case. “This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone at Loftus as well as the need for the expert assistance of the South African Police Services.”