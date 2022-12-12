A Bulls’ “B” team made klein skooltjies of Lyon in their first ever Champions Cup match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
With coach Jake White surprising friend and foe by naming an under-strength team for the historic encounter, the Bulls turned on the style to prove that they are rich in depth.
Turning on the style, scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde scored a brace to add to tries by Sibongile Novuka and Stravino Jacobs (both wings), flanker Nizaam Carr and replacement Chris Smit, while flyhalf and captain Morne Steyn added six conversions.
Lyon battled back after going down by 28 points early on with former Bulls loose forward Arno Botha - who crossed the chalk twice - Liam Coltman, Ethan Dumortier and Kyle Godwin notching the Top 14 team’s tries, while Leo Berdeu kicked 11 points. But ultimately the visitors failed to complete an improbable comeback on the Highveld.
Bulls 42 (28) Lyon 36 (12)
Bulls – Tries: Sibongile Novuka, Bernard van Der Linde (2), Nizaam Carr, Stravino Jacobs and Chris Smit; Conversions: Morne Steyn (6).
Lyon – Tries: Arno Botha (2), Liam Coltman, Ethan Dumortier and Kyle Godwin; Conversions: Leo Berdeu (4). Penalty: Berdeu.