The Bulls and coach Jake White learned a hard lesson against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday, and that is never to send in boys to do the work of men.
Preparing his big guns for battle against the Stormer in the United Rugby Championship this week, White again opted to play a second-string against the Chiefs, and their hosts showed them wie’s baas by smashing the Bulls 44-14.
Ends in defeat in Exeter as the Chiefs outmuscle the Vodacom Bulls 44-14.#EXEvBUL @vodacom #HeinekenChampionsCup #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/R2vm2XVFL8— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 17, 2022
With England front-rower Luke-Cowan Dickie scoring a hattrick, the scoreboard suggests a mauling of the Bulls.
But the visitors had their chances too and coach Jake White says: “We had our chances and didn’t take them, and just made too many mistakes: 10 penalties in the first half, gave them too many entries into our 22, and they were phenomenal – they are probably the best team we’ve ever played against and analysed in terms of their hit-rate whenever they get into your 22.”
Exeter Chiefs – Tries: Dave Ewers, Luke Cowan-Dickie (3), Henry Slade, Solomone Kata. Conversions: Joe Simmonds (4). Penalty goals: Simmonds (2).
Bulls – Tries: Stravino Jacobs, Chris Smit. Conversions: Morné Steyn (2).