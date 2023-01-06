After losing their last three matches, Bulls director of rugby Jake White knows it’s time for his team to man up.
The Pretoria giants, who lost to the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final last season, have the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways at the Rodney Parade in Wales on Friday at 10pm where they face 14th-placed Dragons.
With it being the fourth-placed Bulls’ fourth away game in a row, White says: “This is a massive test of character for us as a group, both coaches and players but we have to make sure that we start the new year with good energy and look to get both our campaigns [United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup] on track.”
💥 GAME DAY 💥— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 6, 2023
🐃 Vodacom Bulls vs Dragons 🐉
📍 Rodney Parade
⏰ 21:35
🎙 BullsEye Commentary & Watch Along live on Facebook and YouTube from 21:15 #TrueToTheBlue @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/zqMnqwfQFT
While the Bulls have struggled, the Sharks are currently on a five-match unbeaten run and breathing down the necks of their countrymen in fifth place.
Up against Connacht in Ireland tomorrow, they’ll be looking to stretch that winning run.
How it stands after Round 11 📈— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) January 3, 2023
Where is your team? 👀@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/9aqXJzQzjc
Also in action tonight are the Lions, who face a tough test against Munster in Ireland tonight.
WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES
Tonight: Dragons v Bulls, Munster v Lions (both 9.35pm).
Tomorro: Benetton v Ulster (3pm), Edinburgh v Zebre (5pm), Connacht v Sharks, Cardiff v Scarlets
19:15 (both 7.15pm), Ospreys v Leinster (9.35pm).
Sunday: Warriors v Stormers (5pm).