The Pretoria giants, who lost to the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final last season, have the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways at the Rodney Parade in Wales on Friday at 10pm where they face 14th-placed Dragons.

After losing their last three matches, Bulls director of rugby Jake White knows it’s time for his team to man up.

With it being the fourth-placed Bulls’ fourth away game in a row, White says: “This is a massive test of character for us as a group, both coaches and players but we have to make sure that we start the new year with good energy and look to get both our campaigns [United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup] on track.”

💥 GAME DAY 💥

🐃 Vodacom Bulls vs Dragons 🐉

📍 Rodney Parade

⏰ 21:35

🎙 BullsEye Commentary & Watch Along live on Facebook and YouTube from 21:15 #TrueToTheBlue @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/zqMnqwfQFT — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 6, 2023

While the Bulls have struggled, the Sharks are currently on a five-match unbeaten run and breathing down the necks of their countrymen in fifth place.

Up against Connacht in Ireland tomorrow, they’ll be looking to stretch that winning run.