Blue Bulls coach Edgar Marutlulle knows hulle sal hulle sokkies moet optrek ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup visit from Western Province at Loftus Versfeld.
A star-studded Bulls outfit was humiliated 63-15 by defending champions the Pumas last weekend in what was Marutlulle first match in charge of the Pretoria outfit.
With WP lying in wait, he says: “It doesn’t get easier, you’re going to get a difficult team week in and week out. Quite a few people have questioned the strength of the Currie Cup.
“But you can see, the Pumas have been together for four years. We had to adapt to a system here. The Griffons led the Sharks in the first half.
"Hopefully we can improve, especially from a coaching and player perspective. We need to see maybe where we failed the players from a preparation perspective and hopefully we can bring something better this weekend."