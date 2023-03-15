A star-studded Bulls outfit was humiliated 63-15 by defending champions the Pumas last weekend in what was Marutlulle first match in charge of the Pretoria outfit.

With WP lying in wait, he says: “It doesn’t get easier, you’re going to get a difficult team week in and week out. Quite a few people have questioned the strength of the Currie Cup.

🍀 SAINT PATRICK’S DAY AT LOFTUS 🍀



Join us this Friday and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with us 🍻



🎟️ Tickets here: https://t.co/izMZxy8veB

🐂 Vodacom Bulls vs DHL Stormers

⏰ 19:00

💪 U20’s curtain raiser at 16:30

🍻 St Paddies party at Castle Corner

🎶 Live music pic.twitter.com/rzrFqPLZQr — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 14, 2023

“But you can see, the Pumas have been together for four years. We had to adapt to a system here. The Griffons led the Sharks in the first half.

"Hopefully we can improve, especially from a coaching and player perspective. We need to see maybe where we failed the players from a preparation perspective and hopefully we can bring something better this weekend."