The Bulle ended Leinster’s unbeaten run with a 62-7 victory on Saturday. Jake White’s ouens were the last team to beat Leinster when they beat the Irish span in the 2021-22 URC semifinals.

The Bulls and Lions brought the curtain down on their United Rugby Championship league campaign in style at Loftus Versfeld, but the Sharks let dinge slip in Durban.

Leading 31-0 at halftime at Loftus, the hosts klapped the tourists with their power game and pace out wide for a nine-try victory.

Earlier, the Lions claimed a 50-35 victory against last-placed Zebre, which took them into ninth place on the log and qualified them for the Challenge Cup again next season.

The Sharks let a 19-point lead slip in their final-round stalemate with Munster in Durban. A 22-22 draw at Kings Park saw the Haaie finish the round-robin campaign in eighth place, which was also not enough for the Durbanites to retain their place in the Champions Cup in 2023/24.