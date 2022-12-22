Bulls centre-cum-fullback Wandisile Simelane says they will fight fire with fire when they face the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night. The 24-year-old hotstepper has shown his versatility for the Bulls this season and has even slotted in at fullback for coach Jake White.

Maar dit maak nie saak waar hy speel nie, Simelane warns the Stormers that he won't be scared to run at them in the Mother City. With Springboks such as Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie also in their squad, Simelane says: "We've got great attacking players in the backline, so to not use them would be silly. Any South African derby is physical. Whether it's a running or kicking game, it will always be difficult. "We kind of know how the Stormers have been playing, which is a very exciting brand.