It was Christmas in July at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend, with the Bulls unwrapping one present after the other as they start preparing for next season. Starting on Thursday, director of rugby Jake White’s team announced the signing of Scotland international and former Lions flyhalf/ fullback Jaco van der Walt, 29.

Van der Walt signed from Edinburgh and not long after that, the franchise announced the signing of promising 26-year-old Sharks prop Khutha Mchunu. 🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



Welcome to the Blue Sebastian de Klerk 🐂 The former Airlink Pumas wing brings his devastating pace to Loftus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r80KVz2bhZ — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 30, 2023 Van der Walt was one of two new back-three signings, with the franchise also claiming the signature of former Stormers wing-cum-fullback Sergeal Petersen, 28. The good news continued on Saturday when they announced Pumas centre/ wing Sebastian de Klerk, 23.

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



The Bulldozing Celimpilo Gumede is officially a Vodacom Bull ✍️ Welcome to Loftus, big guy 🐂 pic.twitter.com/Pd5NlUoTvm — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 30, 2023 On a roll, the Bulls then added Mchunu’s Sharks teammate and flanker Celimpilo Gumede, 22. The official announcements for the weekend stopped there, but the Bulls are rumoured to be on the verge of unveiling Springbok hooker Akker van der Merwe, while fellow international Willie le Roux has also been linked. . Link: Fullback Willie Le Roux. Van der Merwe, 32, the brother of Scotland wing Duhan, played three Tests for the Springboks in 2018 and left his English side Sale Sharks over the weekend.