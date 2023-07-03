It was Christmas in July at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend, with the Bulls unwrapping one present after the other as they start preparing for next season.
Starting on Thursday, director of rugby Jake White’s team announced the signing of Scotland international and former Lions flyhalf/ fullback Jaco van der Walt, 29.
Van der Walt signed from Edinburgh and not long after that, the franchise announced the signing of promising 26-year-old Sharks prop Khutha Mchunu.
🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 30, 2023
Welcome to the Blue Sebastian de Klerk 🐂 The former Airlink Pumas wing brings his devastating pace to Loftus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r80KVz2bhZ
Van der Walt was one of two new back-three signings, with the franchise also claiming the signature of former Stormers wing-cum-fullback Sergeal Petersen, 28.
The good news continued on Saturday when they announced Pumas centre/ wing Sebastian de Klerk, 23.
🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 30, 2023
The Bulldozing Celimpilo Gumede is officially a Vodacom Bull ✍️ Welcome to Loftus, big guy 🐂 pic.twitter.com/Pd5NlUoTvm
On a roll, the Bulls then added Mchunu’s Sharks teammate and flanker Celimpilo Gumede, 22.
The official announcements for the weekend stopped there, but the Bulls are rumoured to be on the verge of unveiling Springbok hooker Akker van der Merwe, while fellow international Willie le Roux has also been linked. .
Van der Merwe, 32, the brother of Scotland wing Duhan, played three Tests for the Springboks in 2018 and left his English side Sale Sharks over the weekend.
Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson says of losing Van der Merwe: “We are gutted to be losing him because he has been instrumental in everything we have done since I have been here.
“Akker brings infectious energy to everything he does and you can hear him through the walls around the training ground.”
Although the Bulls have not officially announced his signing, an official told AFP that Van der Merwe is joining the franchise after former the retirement of Bismarck du Plessis this month.