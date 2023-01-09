The Bulls finally snapped their winless run in the United Rugby Championship with a 29-14 bonus-point win over Wales’ Dragons on Friday.

Taking the field on the back of defeats to the Stormers and the Sharks and with flyhalf Chris Smith ruled out because of sickness, the Bulls were vuurwarm from the first whistle and took an early 17-0 lead thanks to a Kurt-Lee Arendse try as well as a penalty try.