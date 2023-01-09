The Bulls finally snapped their winless run in the United Rugby Championship with a 29-14 bonus-point win over Wales’ Dragons on Friday.
Taking the field on the back of defeats to the Stormers and the Sharks and with flyhalf Chris Smith ruled out because of sickness, the Bulls were vuurwarm from the first whistle and took an early 17-0 lead thanks to a Kurt-Lee Arendse try as well as a penalty try.
Smith’s replacement Johan Goosen was instrumental in Arendse’s try, breaking the line from a counterattack from within their 22.
Bonus point victory, on the road.— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 6, 2023
💙 #DRAvBUL #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/qaydaqEMqr
But the Bulls took their foot off the gas after a strong start and went into the break with a 17-14 buffer.
With 20 minutes left, centre Harold Vorster dove over from a five metre scrum, before Bismarck du Plessis put the final nail in the coffin with a try from a rolling maul.
WEEKEND’S OTHER URC RESULTS
Ospreys 19 Leinster 24, Cardiff 22 Scarlets 28, Edinburgh 24 Zebre 17, Benetton 31 Ulster 29, Munster 33 Lions 3, Dragons 14 Bulls 29
Connacht – Tries: Conor Oliver, Cathal Forde (2) and Tiernan O’Halloran; Conversions: Jack Carty (2).
Sharks – Tries: Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Dian Bleuler; Conversion: Lionel Cronje.