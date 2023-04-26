Bulls boss Jake White reckons the vuurige style of his United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup spanne “will beat” the Stormers and Western Province. White is vol selfvertroue after his side beat URC leaders Leinster last Saturday 62-7 at Loftus Versfeld, with his span running in 20 tries in their last two URC matches building up next weekend’s quarterfinal with the Stormers innie Kaap.

This week this third-placed Currie Cup side come to Cape Town Stadium on the back of three-match winning streak, with the hosts losing their last two matches. The North-South rivalry will be reignited in the @Vodacom #URC quarter-final at DHL Stadium on May 6.



We are on sale at the same prices you have paid all season. Season tickets are valid. Let’s go!



🎟️ Get yours now https://t.co/CoA3jlCSpa#STOvBUL #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Y4X0vRdmOh — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 24, 2023 With Stormers and WP coach John Dobson also boasting a 3-0 record in all competitions against White and the Bulls this season, Jake soek sy revenge. He says: “The style we are using is one that can beat any team that we play against.