Sergio Perez wants to be considered a Formula One title contender and Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix at 9.30pm offers the Mexican a chance to lead the championship for the first time and rattle the cage of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. A third win in five races would lift 33-year-old Perez above reigning double world champion Verstappen and be quite a statement of intent.

Verstappen, who has enjoyed an unbroken run at the top of the standings since he won in Spain on May 22 last year, has yet to finish lower than second in 2023 and arrives in Florida with a six-point advantage. We dominated this weekend, Great job @redbullracing and a great result for the team. We are in the fight!!



Dominamos este fin de semana, Gran trabajo por parte de @redbullracing y un gran resultado para el equipo.Estamos en la pelea!! #SP11 pic.twitter.com/2zy21WtLjs — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 1, 2023 Perez has never won more than two races in a season but is coming off the back of a double success in Azerbaijan. Following the race in Baku, Perez said: “I really believe that we are in the fight.”