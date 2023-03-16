Arsenal star Bukayo Saka isn’t bang of being targeted when the Gunners look to fight past Sporting Lisbon in Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 second leg. The 21-year-old winger has scored 11 goals and assisted with nine over all competitions despite being double-teamed by opposition defences.

Unafraid of getting roughed up, the 21-year-old says: “I can't come out here and start complaining that I’m getting fouled. “The way I play, I’m always going to attract contact.” This time tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/kqwmjfzvHh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 15, 2023 With the tie level at 2-2 following last week’s draw in Portugal, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim warns they are going to the Emirates to shoot down Saka and his Premier League leaders.