Arsenal star Bukayo Saka isn’t bang of being targeted when the Gunners look to fight past Sporting Lisbon in Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 second leg.
The 21-year-old winger has scored 11 goals and assisted with nine over all competitions despite being double-teamed by opposition defences.
Unafraid of getting roughed up, the 21-year-old says: “I can't come out here and start complaining that I’m getting fouled.
“The way I play, I’m always going to attract contact.”
With the tie level at 2-2 following last week’s draw in Portugal, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim warns they are going to the Emirates to shoot down Saka and his Premier League leaders.
He says: “We are going to London with the aim of going through.
“We’re going to play our game and try to make the opposition nervous, because we have the ability to have the ball.
“We strongly believe that we can go through.”