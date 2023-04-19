Springbok legend Bryan Habana is “not surprised” that Jacques Nienaber will quit as Bok head coach, saying he seker wants to get away from Rassie Erasmus.
Nienaber was a Bok assistant coach to Rassie Erasmus at the 2019 World Cup before stepping into the head coaching role in 2020.
He will join Leinster after helping the Bokke try to defend their World Cup crown in France later this year.
Bryan Habana believes Jacques Nienaber's move to Leinster is an opportunity to come out of Erasmus' shadow.
Habana tells AFP: “I’m definitely not surprised.
“it’s a massive opportunity for him, to come out of Rassie Erasmus’ shadow and really show his characteristics and ability as a strategic coach.”
According to AFP reports quoting SA Rugby sources, Nienaber’s assistants Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids are among the frontrunners to replace Nienaber.
Habana adds: “It will be interesting to see who that next person is. Is it from this current crop? Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids?
“John Dobson is going really well with the Stormers. Jake White will probably want to throw his hat in the ring. It’s always going to be a tough decision.”