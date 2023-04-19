Springbok legend Bryan Habana is “not surprised” that Jacques Nienaber will quit as Bok head coach, saying he seker wants to get away from Rassie Erasmus. Nienaber was a Bok assistant coach to Rassie Erasmus at the 2019 World Cup before stepping into the head coaching role in 2020.

He will join Leinster after helping the Bokke try to defend their World Cup crown in France later this year. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Bryan Habana believes Jacques Nienaber's move to Leinster is an opportunity to come out of Erasmus' shadow.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/EXOfh2sFWi pic.twitter.com/KcflJNweIZ — Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) April 18, 2023 Habana tells AFP: “I’m definitely not surprised. “it’s a massive opportunity for him, to come out of Rassie Erasmus’ shadow and really show his characteristics and ability as a strategic coach.”