Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace as Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon to make it three wins out of three in Group J on Saturday night.

Scotland also have three wins out of three in Group A after coming from behind late on to beat Norway 2-1.

Bruno Fernandes for Portugal has been special 🔥![CDATA[]]>📈 pic.twitter.com/Oqrhz61gPm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2023

Norway looked headed for their first win of the campaign after Erling Haaland was fouled in the box on the hour mark by Ryan Porteous and converted the resulting penalty.

But then Scotland equalised in the 87th minute when Leo Ostigard failed to deal with a John McGinn pass, allowing Lyndon Dykes to stab home, before Kenny McLean completed the comeback.