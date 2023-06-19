Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace as Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon to make it three wins out of three in Group J on Saturday night.
Bernardo Silva opened the scoring a minute before half time in international appearance record-holder Cristiano Ronaldo’s 199th game.
Scotland also have three wins out of three in Group A after coming from behind late on to beat Norway 2-1.
Norway looked headed for their first win of the campaign after Erling Haaland was fouled in the box on the hour mark by Ryan Porteous and converted the resulting penalty.
But then Scotland equalised in the 87th minute when Leo Ostigard failed to deal with a John McGinn pass, allowing Lyndon Dykes to stab home, before Kenny McLean completed the comeback.
Belgium, meanwhile, needed a late rally themselves to snatch a 1-1 draw with Austria in Brussels in Group F, with captain Romelu Lukaku equalising after Orel Mangala’s own goal.
Selected Euro 2024 qualifiers results: Wales 2 Armenia 4, Denmark 1 N. Ireland 0, Cyprus 1 Georgia 2, Faroe Islands 0 Czech Republic 3, Albania 2 Moldova 0, Iceland 1 Slovakia 2, Montenegro 0 Hungary 0.