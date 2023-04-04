Stormers coach John Dobson called his manne to “bring the noise” for their Champions Cup last-8 clash against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park this Saturday (6:30pm).
The Kaapenaars hit the road after beating Harlequins five tries to four in a 32-28 victory at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend to progress to earn their battle with Exeter.
With the place in the European Cup last four up for grabs, Dobson and his manne will have to plan smart with a monster United Rugby Championship clash against Munster at home the following week, as travelling to England and back can take its toll on the squad.
But, Dobbo clearly skriks vir niks, and says: “The Champions Cup is the prestigious one, so we are going to go all out [for it].
“Maybe if we tweak [the team] it will be for Munster and back some of our guys who have played URC to get us through a home game there and [against] Benetton.
“It will be tough in Exeter, and we will be under pressure to get back for Munster. We will just have to get through it.
“We will go full noise for Exeter.”
Dobbo has also been buoyed by the return to training of star No.8 Evan Roos, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since January 25.
The 23-year-old Springbok could be thrown in the deep end this weekend.
But with the defending champions looking to secure second place on the URC log in the final round-robin games against Munster and Benetton, they may save Roos with wingers Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids and lock Adre Smith all close to full fitness.