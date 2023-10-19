Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard says “if there is going to be beef, there is going to be beef” in their clash against England in Paris on Saturday. In what is a repeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, England will look to avenge their 32-12 defeat in Japan when they lock horns in the final-four showdown.

Pollard knows this, but says: “You could see on their faces four years ago the disappointment [after South Africa beat them in the RWC 2019 final]. Bonjour Paris 👋



Heading over to support us on Saturday? 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷



Here's everything you need to know about the city ⬇️ #ENGvRSA | #RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 17, 2023 “I have been part of a squad that has been knocked out in the semifinal of a World Cup [in 2015] and it sits with you the rest of your life. There are a lot of things you look back on and think you could have done differently. “I’m sure they will come with that mindset this week. I think they will be ruthless, I think they will take the intensity and physicality to a whole new level. But that being said, we are ready for that, we are prepared for that and we enjoy that.

Pollard: "It’s important that we leave everything out there" - more here: https://t.co/pndqGywMKG ✅#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Yb9iVe2r5k — Springboks (@Springboks) October 18, 2023 “If there is going to be beef, there is going to be beef. It’s test rugby, it’s 80 minutes and we have just got to play the game.” Pollard, who plays his club rugby for Leicester Tigers in England, could take the place of Manie Libbok at flyhalf for this clash, as the Boks have shown that they will go for a horses for courses type of approach. Lus for a fight: Canan Moodie.Picture credit: Steve Haag Another player who could be in the mix this weekend after missing the 29-28 quarterfinal win over France is wing-cum-centre Canan Moodie, who says of the clash: "I think England are a very good team. For me if I get the opportunity [to play], I will make the most of it. It's all up to the coaches, we trust the coaches and whatever plans they have. They will put the right squad out there for Saturday."