It will be defending champions South Africa against tournament hosts France in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals this week. This after South Africa finished second in Pool B following Ireland’s convincing 36-14 win over Scotland on Saturday, while Les Bleus did enough when beating Italy 60-17 on Friday to claim top spot in Pool A.

While that match will headline this Sunday’s clashes, with England most likely facing Fiji, who needed a single log point in Sunday night’s late Pool C match against Portugal to book their place in the last eight, in the earlier clash, the big Saturday showdown will see northern hemisphere champs Ireland face southern hemisphere champs New Zealand at 9pm. Who makes it all the way?#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/vVjUwCK3UZ — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 8, 2023 The other quarterfinal clash sees Pool C winners Wales cross swords with Pool D runners-up Argentina, who booked their place in the playoffs on Sunday by beating Japan 39-27 in a thrilling match on Sunday. The winners of the clash between South Africa and France will face the winner of the England match in the semis, while the winner of Ireland and New Zealand will tackle the winner of the match between Wales and Argentina.

Big week ahead 🫡#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Uu7D3EK5es — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 7, 2023 Of facing France, Springbok No.8 Jasper Wiese says: “They have a very big pack, but we’ll be up for it. It’s always a nice challenge going up against a pack like that. It will be a big forward battle and even bigger collisions.” South Africa faced France in Marseilles and lost 30-26. The #Springboks pack are getting ready for a massive challenge in the #RWC2023 quarter-final next Sunday - more here: https://t.co/YacNMvmYFs 💪#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LVF7ELzmMZ — Springboks (@Springboks) October 8, 2023 Of that clash, Wiese says: “It was an intense game, and we learned a few things from that match.