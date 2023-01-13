Both Brevis and De Kock have already shown what they are capable of in their first matches of the tournament, with the former blasting an unbeaten 70 off 41 balls to help MI Cape Town down Paarl Royals by eight wickets in the first match of the tournament.

Two of South Africa’s most talented batsmen Dewald Brevis and Quinton de Kock will go head to head at Newlands on Friday at 5.30pm when MI Cape Town host Durban Super Giants in the SA20.

De Kock wou nie gebeat wees nie and smashed 78 runs off 52 balls, but his Durban Giants still fell 16 runs short against Joburg Super Kings.

Newlands Faithful 💙 Are you as ready as us for tomorrows game against the @DurbansSG 🏏



See you on Friday. Starting at 17:30. https://t.co/LiKlf1nJ0f#micapetown #onefamily pic.twitter.com/YzLhvOj4yn — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 12, 2023

Of coming up against De Kock, MI Cape Town’s England fast bowler Olly Stone says: “He played really well [the other] night. We all have meetings before the game and discuss a few different ways of possibly getting him out. Hopefully he doesn’t come off again when he arrives here…”

Prepared: Ouick Stone

Of teammate Brevis he adds: “I heard a lot about him, the other night he showed his class. Just the way he went about stuff, you wouldn’t think he’s only 19. His maturity out there on the big stage is testament to him and how far he can go in this tournament and hopefully for him international cricket as well.”