Despite overlooking MI Cape Town ace Dewald Brevis for national-team selection yet again, Proteas convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang says they’re not chasing the youngster away. The 19-year-old has been on fire in the SA20 tournament to date and only boosted already-vocal calls for him to be included in the national-team squad.

But announcing his squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting at the end of the month, Mpitsang and his panel could not find a spot for their 16-man squad. PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🔙 Sisanda Magala returns

👌 Coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the series



🗓️ 27 January - 1 February



Get your tickets now🎟️ https://t.co/op0CjweIP0#SAvENG #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ShrDG0ljgf — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 18, 2023 Asked reguit if they want to chase Brevis away to the T20 leagues around the world, Mpitsang says: “We’re not trying to chase him away. During the process [of selecting the squad] we’ve discussed him with the new national coach [Rob Walter]. “We will get him [Brevis] involved once the coach is back [in the country from New Zealand]. We will introduce him at a later stage preferably against the West Indies in the T20s [at the end of March].” Victor Mpitsang With Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen earning squad recalls, the Proteas selectors largely stuck to the tried and tested.

Brevis’s opening partner at MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton, is another who could consider himself unlucky after missing out on selection, despite scoring the most runs in the domestic One-Day Challenge recently. Ryan Rickelton After also missing out on selection for their recent tour to Australia, Mpitsang explains that there just isn’t an opening batsman spot available at the moment. Of Rickelton he says: “Ryan has performed really well and has been performing really well in the T20s, but it’s about where does he fit in? He’s one of those guys in the squad of 16 that we just couldn’t fit in.”

With Walter still in New Zealand, Test coach Shukri Conrad will take charge of the team for the two matches in Bloemfontein on January 27 and 29 and the final one in Kimberly on February 1. PROTEAS ODI SQUAD Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza