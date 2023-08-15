The man nicknamed Baby AB, Dewald Brevis, has been called up to the Proteas squad for their limited overs series against Australia later this month. As South Africa prepare for the ODI World Cup in India in October, with the squad for the global showpiece set to be named on September 5, coach Rob Walter is leaving no stone unturned as he looks for the best players in Mzansi to try and bring home the bacon for the first time.

In steps the 20-year-old Brevis who took the world by storm at last year’s U19 World Cup where he finished as the leading run-scorer. PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🧢 Dewald Brevis receives maiden ODI and T20I call-up

🧢 Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke secure T20I nod



🏏 Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the #KFCT20Iseries… pic.twitter.com/Iho5Nxqeus — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 14, 2023 Included in both the five-match ODI and three-match T20I squads, Brevis is joined in the T20 squad by uncapped Titans teammate Donovan Ferreira and Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke, as SA look to broaden their talent pool. Of calling up the youngsters, coach Walter says: “We are looking for opportunities to grow our base of players, and the T20I series against Australia is a perfect chance to give some of the rising cricketers in the country the chance to show us what they are capable of.

“For this reason, we have included players such as Dewald, Donovan and Matthew. These are guys that have been performing consistently week in and week out domestically so we are now looking forward to seeing what they can do at the next level. They also possess a particular skill set that fits into the way we are looking to play the game moving forward.” Brave: Coach Rob Walter The SA squad also includes Keshav Maharaj who is still on the road to recovery after suffering an Achilles tendon injury earlier this year. The T20 series kicks off in Durban on August 30, with the ODI matches starting in Bloemfontein on September 7.