Stormers head coach John Dobson will be paaping over the two-week break to the United Rugby Championships (URC) quarters after injuries to four key players.
The URC holders have an extra week before their URC quarterfinal clash with rivals Bulls innie Kaap, but Dobbo will be op sy knieë as he awaits updates on the injured quartet.
The Stormers consolidated third spot in the top four on the URC log in the final round of league action with a 38-22 win against Benetton in Stellenbosch on Friday, but they weren’t in the mood to celebrate.
This, after losing locks Ruben van Heerden and Ernst van Rhyn to injuries in the first half at Danie Craven Stadium and winger Seabelo Senatla was concussed in the second.
Van Heerden and Van Rhyn were both reportedly on crutches as the Stormers lifted the South African Shield after the final whistle.
Speaking post-match in Stellies, Dobson also revealed that speedster Suleiman Hartzenberg, who has featured regularly for the Stormers, also injured himself playing for Western Province in a 25-24 defeat to the Pumas in Nelspruit.
He says: “It was an expensive day for us.
“To lose two locks in one half… Suleiman looks like he suffered a serious injury in the Currie Cup game. It was a very pricey day.
“Senatla is off to the hospital where they will keep him overnight, it’s concussion, he could be out for two weeks.
“They [Van Heerden and Van Rhyn] all haven’t been scanned yet but looks like two knees. Luckily we had cover and B-J [Ben-Jason Dixon] did brilliantly, but it was expensive.”