Stormers head coach John Dobson will be paaping over the two-week break to the United Rugby Championships (URC) quarters after injuries to four key players. The URC holders have an extra week before their URC quarterfinal clash with rivals Bulls innie Kaap, but Dobbo will be op sy knieë as he awaits updates on the injured quartet.

The Stormers consolidated third spot in the top four on the URC log in the final round of league action with a 38-22 win against Benetton in Stellenbosch on Friday, but they weren’t in the mood to celebrate. And that concludes the regular season… where did your team end up? 👀



Stay tuned for official dates & kick off times for our playoffs ⏳@Vodacom #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/GskvUciObc — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) April 24, 2023 This, after losing locks Ruben van Heerden and Ernst van Rhyn to injuries in the first half at Danie Craven Stadium and winger Seabelo Senatla was concussed in the second. Van Heerden and Van Rhyn were both reportedly on crutches as the Stormers lifted the South African Shield after the final whistle.

Hurt knee: Ruben van Heerden Speaking post-match in Stellies, Dobson also revealed that speedster Suleiman Hartzenberg, who has featured regularly for the Stormers, also injured himself playing for Western Province in a 25-24 defeat to the Pumas in Nelspruit. He says: “It was an expensive day for us. “To lose two locks in one half… Suleiman looks like he suffered a serious injury in the Currie Cup game. It was a very pricey day.