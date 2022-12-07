After dancing their way to a 4-1 victory in their last-16 encounter against South Korea on Monday, Brazil superstar Neymar warns hier kom ‘n ding. It’s been exactly two decades now since Brazil won the 2002 World Cup and Neymar is dors to end that drought.

With Croatia up next in the quarterfinal on Friday, Neymar, who won the Man of the Match award against South Korea, says: “The time has come to go further. Brazil outclass Korea Republic to set-up a #FIFAWorldCup quarter-final clash against Croatia.



📺 Stream the wrap LIVE: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/lyLimAwjAy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 5, 2022 “We are dreaming of winning the title, that's obvious, but we have to go step by step. “This was the fourth game. There are three to go but we are prepared. Our minds are focused on winning the title.”