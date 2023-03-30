Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter backs his players to take big risks with automatic qualification for the 50-over World Cup at stake. With just one more top-eight spot left in the World Cup Super League qualifier heading their must-win two-match series against the Netherlands over the weekend, South Africa have it all to play for.

Currently the West Indies are eighth on the log with 88 points, but have no matches left to play, while ninth-placed Sri Lanka can reach 91 points in their final ODI against New Zealand on Thursday night. The action continues as we now host the Netherlands in 2⃣ ODIs, including the big one!



That leaves SA, on 78 points, with a shot to grab the maximum 20 points up for grabs in Friday's first ODI in and the second on Sunday to punch their ticket to India later this year. And Walter says: "I'm really excited by these two 50-over games because - one, they are big in the context of what they mean.

“For me to see how they respond in this pressurised situation and how we can adapt our game plan in two must-win games for us. Of the approach he wants his team to take, he adds: …”When you’re feeling under pressure to think of what the aggressive option they have in their strengths and back that. “And if they do that and it doesn’t work, then we can deal with that.