Munster will come face to face with one of the Stormers’ biggest weapons Deon Fourie for the first time ever. The 36-year-old fetcher missed Munster’s 26-24 win over the Stormers when they visited the Mother City last month because of injury.

He also missed the only other match played between the two teams in 2021 at Thormond Park - a match Munster won 34-18. On both occasions Fourie, who is third in the tournament for the most number of turnovers won with 16, was heavily missed. Deon Fourie is someone who relishes a challenge and they don't come much bigger than a @Vodacom #URC Grand Final against Munster. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/fAm1oHmha8 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 24, 2023 But up against Ireland skipper Peter O’Mahony, who is a tough-as-nails in-your-face disruptor at six, “Brannas” is keen to show off his poison.