World champions France better not think they can just pitch up at the Al-Bayt Stadium at 9pm tonight and walk all over Morocco to book a place in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar. Daai dae is verby, according to Morocco coach Walid Regragui who believes his team can stun the reigning champions and book a surprise place in Sunday’s tournament finale.

🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 The reigning champions vs the underdogs 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦

🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 The big dreamers vs the fighters 🇭![CDATA[]]>🇷



The #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals have everything in them 👏 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 12, 2022 The French-born coach explains: “We came to change the mentality of our continent. “If we are happy to be in the semis, I would not be happy. I want to be in the final. “They used to like African teams that dribble and lose. We are to win. We want to win for Africa and developing countries.

“I hope that France will not respect us. Because it will be difficult if that is the case.” Lionheart: Coach Regragui Regragui has every right to be windgat about his Atlas Lions, they have already KO’d Spain in the last 16 and Portugal in the quarters. However, for them to get the better of the tournament’s top goalscorer to date, Kylian Mbappe, and his pals, they need goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who is yet to concede to an opposition player in the tournament, to guard his pale successfully again.

Threats: Giroud and Mbappe With their defence only conceding an own goal in the tournament to date, Morocco will undoubtedly have to be at their suinigste against the French. Mbappe is not Les Bleus’ only attacking threat with his five goals, with Olivier Giroud also having scored four to date. And with an yster like Antoinne Griezmann setting them up, coach Didier Deschamps says of tonight’s match: “They [Morocco] have been very strong in defence and no one has found a solution [to break their pale].