Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be looking to sink Orlando Pirates after drawing the MTN8 holders for a home semifinal.
The Maroon Army battled past SuperSport United in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 extra-time win on Sunday, thanks to Andre de Jong’s 100th-minute winner at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
As a reward, Stellies host Pirates in the final four, with Kaizer Chiefs entertaining Mamelodi Sundowns - with dates and venues yet to be confirmed by the PSL.
We will welcome Orlando Pirates back to the Western Cape in the semi-final of this season's #MTN8 competition.— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 13, 2023
Further fixture and ticket information will be confirmed in due course 🎟️#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/wAvRWxqI15
But having beaten Jose Riveiro’s manne 1-0 on the opening weekend of the league at the Danie Craven Stadium, Barker skrik vir niks.
After booking a club-first semi in the MTN8, the coach reckons The Ghost will be running scared.
Having also led his span to the Nedbank Cup semifinals last season, he says: “We are among big names in the draw.
⚫️🟡 𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐗![CDATA[]]>𝐓 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇 ⚫️🟡— RoyalAM_FC (@RAMFC_sa) August 14, 2023
🆚 @StellenboschFC
🗓️ 18 Aug
⏰ 19h30
🏟️ Harry Gwala Stadium
🏆 DStvpremiership
🎟️ Webtickets / Pick’n’Pay #royalam #thwihlithwahla #nextmatch #harrygwalastadium pic.twitter.com/3Axxt7As7C
“But I’m sure some of them don’t want to play us either.”
Stellies’ next assignment is a Friday-night PSL visit to Royal AM.