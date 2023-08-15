Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be looking to sink Orlando Pirates after drawing the MTN8 holders for a home semifinal. The Maroon Army battled past SuperSport United in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 extra-time win on Sunday, thanks to Andre de Jong’s 100th-minute winner at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

As a reward, Stellies host Pirates in the final four, with Kaizer Chiefs entertaining Mamelodi Sundowns - with dates and venues yet to be confirmed by the PSL. We will welcome Orlando Pirates back to the Western Cape in the semi-final of this season's #MTN8 competition.



Further fixture and ticket information will be confirmed in due course 🎟️#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/wAvRWxqI15 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 13, 2023 But having beaten Jose Riveiro’s manne 1-0 on the opening weekend of the league at the Danie Craven Stadium, Barker skrik vir niks. After booking a club-first semi in the MTN8, the coach reckons The Ghost will be running scared.