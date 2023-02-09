The 23-year-old swapped PSV Eindhoven for the Premier League in a £37m move last month, following a starring role for Louis van Gaal’s Oranje.

But after scoring nine goals and boasting 12 assists in the first half of the season, Gakpo hasn’t provided any goal contributions for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling Reds.

Cody Gakpo has struggled to find his feet and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman believes he might have made the move to the Premier League too early. — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 8, 2023

With Liverpool in 10th place in the league and without a win in 2023 heading into Monday’s Merseyside derby against Everton, former Toffees boss Koeman says Gakpo was never ready for the Prem.

He tells another former Evertonian Andy van der Meyde on a Youtube show: “The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands.