Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok wants nothing more than to kick hosts France out of the Rugby World Cup, and more importantly, South Africa into the semifinals in their quarterfinal clash on Sunday. And that’s why he’s working tooth and nail to perfect his goal-kicking ahead of the clash in Paris.

Libbok was heavily criticised for his place-kicking after missing five shots and only goaling three in his two Pool B matches against Scotland and Ireland respectively. Who makes it all the way?#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/vVjUwCK3UZ — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 8, 2023 That gave him a success rate of 38 percent and understandably the knives were out from both fans and the media. So when Handre Pollard, in for injured hooker Malcolm Marx, returned to the squad after injury ruled him out of packing his bags for France in the first place, Libbok’s position as starting pivot was under threat.

Three successful conversions after replacing Pollard off the replacements bench in the win over Tonga in their final pool match boosted his goal-kicking success rate to 55 percent with six successful kicks from 11 attempts. And heading into Sunday’s quarterfinal clash against the hosts in Paris, Libbok says he is looking to improve even more. Exprienced: Bok Handre Pollard.Picture credit: Steve Haag Of the criticism of his goal-kicking, Libbok says: “I don’t watch what is going on in the media. I know what criticism is out there when it comes to my kicking but for me I am focusing on myself. I am focusing on getting it right, it is something I have to get right especially at this level where the margins are so small. I am just working hard and trying to get it right.”