Bontas se Grant Margeman is ready to launch his Bafana Bafana career and is chasing his dream to play at next year’s Afcon. The 25-year-old SuperSport United midfielder is targeting his first major tournament, having played at the Cosafa Cup in the past and the 2017 U20 Afcon and the 2017 U20 World Cup.

And the former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns man is keen to impress coach Hugo Broos and break into the team for Saturday’s international friendly against Namibia and DR Congo three days later. Squad announcement for September friendly matches 🗞⤵️https://t.co/jyLSaQZ8li pic.twitter.com/ECs12isU8j — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 30, 2023 He tells Safa media: “It’s always been one of my goals to be in the Bafana Bafana team “I’ve had to be patient.

“The journey started as a young boy from Bonteheuwel and I just want to apply all the lessons I’ve picked up along the way.” Margeman has been on top of his game since the start of the season, helping Gavin Hunt’s span to third in the PSL with 10 points after five games and boasting a goal from his central position. But he knows that he will have to be consistent to make Broos’ squad for the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast next January.