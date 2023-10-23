Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been accused of racism by England flanker Tom Curry during their Rugby World Cup semifinal at Stade de France on Saturday. Curry told referee Ben O’Keeffe in the 28th minute of their 16-15 defeat to the Springboks: “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”

O'Keeffe replied: "Nothing, please."



A serious allegation against Bongi Mbonambi. Asked about the alleged racist slur after the match, Curry says: "I am not going to comment on anything regarding that incident." Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids was yesterday also asked about the incident and said: "I'm not aware of that. I'm not aware of any comments. If it was discussed, I'm not sure what the comment was or when it was said. I don't know."