Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber opted for a 5-3 split instead of the team’s famous 6-2 split on the bench for Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against Australia in Adelaide. Criticised for having only two backline replacements on the bench in their 35-23 defeat to New Zealand last time out - with the early injury to wing Jesse Kriel prompting a hele backline reshuffle, Nienaber changed his tune as South Africa look to break a 13-year win drought Down Under.

Breaking up his famous six-man forwards Bomb Squad on the bench, Nienaber brought in flyhalf Elton Jantjies as an extra replacement and also swapped Willie le Roux for Frans Steyn. Jaden Hendrikse is the other backline player on the bench. BOOGIE TIME: Warrick Gelant The decision to change his bench split means Jasper Wiese falls out of the match 23. Of making the change, the coach says: “We looked at what Australia will bring to the game, and that combined with our need to give Elton [Jantjies] and Frans Steyn some vital game time, prompted us to select five forwards and three backs on the bench…”

While the manne on the side of the field is the big talking point of this Bok team announcement, Nienaber also made two changes to his starting XV. Hendrikse lost his starting berth to fit-again scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, with Warrick Gelant coming in for the injured Kriel. Gelant will become the Springboks’ fourth right wing in six Tests this year, with Cheslin Kolbe (broken jaw) out injured, Kurt-Lee Arendse suspended and Kriel (concussion) also ruled out.

Nienaber, though, is excited to see what Gelant and former Stormers teammate Damian Willemse can do in the back three this week. ☔ Hitting the training field on a wet day in Adelaide!#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/BbaMEDpsfw — Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022 He says: “It’s a nice opportunity for Warrick [Gelant]… “He knows our system as a 15 and 14… for us there isn’t a big difference tactically between 15 and 14…”