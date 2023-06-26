Fullback Cameron Hufke scored a hattrick of tries as the Boland Kavaliers clipped the high-flying Valke’s wings in Saturday’s Currie Cup First Division final in Wellington, claiming a 43-21 win to secure the silverware for the first time since 2011.
Starting fast and defending heroically, the hosts outscored the newly-crowned Mzansi Challenge champions by five tries to three to deny them a historic double and soar to First Division glory, taking the title for the first time in 12 years after they beat Eastern Province in Wellington.
Coach Franzel September’s side came out firing and spread the ball early, finding plenty of space and holes in the visitors’ defence in perfect conditions to race into a 15-0 lead, before the Valke fought back for a 28-14 scoreline at the break.
Match report: A first #CurrieCup First Division title for the Boland Kavaliers since 2011 - more here: https://t.co/a8WHMYOF6O 🏅#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/CjIrGtC9I8— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 24, 2023
The Kavaliers who, according to widespread reports, are now going to be bought by Bulls majority owners Johann Rupert and Patrice Motsepe, doubled their efforts in the second half against the Valke to claim gold.
Boland – Tries: Cameron Hufke (3), Keenan Opperman and Bentley Geldenhuys; Conversions: Darian Hock (3); Penalties: Hock (3) and Hufke.
Valke – Tries: Musa Tshabalala, Easton Arendse and Cohen Kiewit; Conversions: Keagan Fortune (3).