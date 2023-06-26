Fullback Cameron Hufke scored a hattrick of tries as the Boland Kavaliers clipped the high-flying Valke’s wings in Saturday’s Currie Cup First Division final in Wellington, claiming a 43-21 win to secure the silverware for the first time since 2011.

Starting fast and defending heroically, the hosts outscored the newly-crowned Mzansi Challenge champions by five tries to three to deny them a historic double and soar to First Division glory, taking the title for the first time in 12 years after they beat Eastern Province in Wellington.