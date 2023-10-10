The Springboks won’t sak their vlag at the World Cup, despite possibly being forced to play under a neutral flag and without the national anthem. This is after the South African government reportedly failed to amend their drug free sport act to comply with the new World Anti-Doping Code, which came into force in 2021, in time.

More than 700 sporting bodies and federations have accepted the new code, but last month, Wada released a statement saying South Africa had not updated its code. The #Springboks pack are getting ready for a massive challenge in the #RWC2023 quarter-final next Sunday - more here: https://t.co/YacNMvmYFs 💪#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LVF7ELzmMZ — Springboks (@Springboks) October 8, 2023 According to a media report, the government has until October 13 to comply. Failing which, the country’s sporting teams will have to play under a neutral flag. Asked about the possibility of facing France without a vlag, Springbok scrum coach Daan Human says: “I’m not too sure a 100 percent what’s happening there, I can’t really comment on it. All I can know is the Springboks players are one 100 percent focussed on the job...