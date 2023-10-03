Deon Fourie proved he is good enough to start a Test match at hooker for the Springboks in their 49-18 Rugby World Cup Pool B win over Tonga on Sunday night. When South Africa’s premier hooker Malcolm Marx went down with a knee injury in training after just one match at the World Cup - the 18-3 win over Scotland in the first round - the Springbok hierarchy made the brave call to bring in flyhalf Handre Pollard instead of a recognised hooker as his replacement.

It meant the coaches backed flankers Fourie and Marco van Staden as their second and third-choice hookers behind Bong Mbonambi. A bonus point victory for the #Springboks, but it was not easy. Thanks for a proper physical Test, @officialTongaRU 👏#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 #RSAvTON pic.twitter.com/JDk4gljjOx — Springboks (@Springboks) October 1, 2023 The oldest Springbok debutant Fourie, 37, started his career in the middle of the scrum but never started there for the Boks before… until Sunday night, while Van Staden never played in the position professionally. Fourie starred and won the Man of the Match award with forwards coach Deon Davids saying: “Deon Fourie’s performance was outstanding. We got a 94 percent success rate in lineouts, out of that Deon was pinpoint in most of the lineouts. “There was just one that was well contested and it wasn’t his fault. He also scored a maul try where he controlled the ball very well at the back.

“The contributions he made when switched from hooker to flank, the turnovers he made is just outstanding…” Positive: Coach Deon Davids.Picture credit: Steve Haag Sports Of his lineout throwing, Fourie says: “I was way more relaxed than the last two games. Romania gave me a bit of confidence, and especially Ireland with that last throw… “I think I just lost one lineout, so that definitely gives me confidence.”