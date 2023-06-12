Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber had a Kleyn surprise up his sleeve when naming his Springbok squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship. Naming his squad of 40 players, Nienaber also selected a 41st member in South African-born Ireland international Jean Kleyn, who played for the Irish at the last World Cup in Japan.

Nou hoe is daai moontlik? A press release from the South African Rugby Union (Saru) reads: “Kleyn – who played five Tests for Ireland after qualifying on residency grounds in September 2019, which included participating in the 2019 Rugby World Cup – will join the squad as a 41st member pending the outcome of an application filed by SA Rugby regarding the former Stormers lock’s eligibility in terms of Regulation 8 and based on birth right. “The decision is expected to be received soon.” The #Springboks have included Kolbe, Esterhuizen, Pollard, Wiese, Du Preez, Nyakane and Koch in their @CastleLagerSA #RugbyChampionship training squad - more here: https://t.co/dEAYL7p7Bh 💥#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/bmQbonrCd8 — Springboks (@Springboks) June 10, 2023 Lock Kleyn, 29, left the Stormers for Munster in 2016 and will join fellow Munster lock RG Snyman in the squad, should he be cleared.

The Springboks pulled together in a training camp in Pretoria on Sunday and will span saam until 29 June as they prepare for the first Rugby Championship Test against Australia on 8 July, Of his squad, coach Nienaber says: “It is great that we have been able to invite this group of players to the camp and we are excited to get back onto the field and to switch into international mode completely. “We hosted a string of alignment and preparation camps between February and last week, but this time we have the luxury of working with the domestic and overseas-based players and to spend time together as a wider squad daily.

“This will raise the quality of our training sessions as we will again be able to field full teams against one another, while also having a look at a big group of players as we prepare for a challenging Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign and 2023 season. “Our medical team will also have more time to work directly with the players nursing injuries and to monitor their progress and rehabilitation as the Test matches draw nearer.” Springbok training squad

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane. Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi. Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie and RG Snyman.

Loose-forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen and Jasper Wiese. Utility forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert. Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams.