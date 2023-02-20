Four of those players come from the Mother City and have been rested over the last two rounds of the United Rugby Championship, with lock Marvin Orie, props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff and utility back Damian Willemse all given an extended break at the Stormers.

The Springboks on Sunday pulled together for a three-week camp in Cape Town, with the coaches and management team joined by 14 of the country’s top players.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says of the camp which will end on March 10: “All of these players come off an important resting period, so the next three weeks will be crucial to ensure that they return to full-out rugby as effectively as possible and to get everyone aligned with our structures going into the World Cup year.”

He adds: “Player-management will be particularly important this season to get the squad to peak at the right time… as we attempt to defend our [world champs] title.”

The Springboks’ first Test of the year will be against Australia on July 8.