The Springboks are getting special attention in Durban, with only a handjievol spelers currently in coach Jacques Nienaber’s camp.
With Japan-based players, Sharks and Lions available, only 15 players pulled together on Tuesday night.
Following training and gym sessions as well as team meetings, Nienaber says: “It was fantastic to see how excited the players and members of team management were to return to the national set-up when we arrived in Durban.
“With these players having completed their franchise and club commitments, they can now turn their attention fully to the international season.”
He adds: “We have a small group of players at this camp, but this affords us the luxury of giving them special attention. As we said at our first training camp in February, every minute with the players is crucial for us to get our structures and systems in place to ensure that we peak at the right time during the World Cup.
“We’ll have a bigger group of players at the next camp and at our Rugby Championship training camp in June, but this week will assist us greatly in putting the groundwork in place.
“Having a few injured players here such as Siya [Kolisi] and Eben [Etzebeth] is also a bonus, as they’ll participate in all our team meetings, while our medical team have already started working with them.”
SPRINGBOK CAMP SQUAD
Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (all Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls) and Grant Williams (Sharks).