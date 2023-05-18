With Japan-based players, Sharks and Lions available, only 15 players pulled together on Tuesday night.

The Springboks are getting special attention in Durban, with only a handjievol spelers currently in coach Jacques Nienaber’s camp.

Following training and gym sessions as well as team meetings, Nienaber says: “It was fantastic to see how excited the players and members of team management were to return to the national set-up when we arrived in Durban.

“With these players having completed their franchise and club commitments, they can now turn their attention fully to the international season.”

He adds: “We have a small group of players at this camp, but this affords us the luxury of giving them special attention. As we said at our first training camp in February, every minute with the players is crucial for us to get our structures and systems in place to ensure that we peak at the right time during the World Cup.