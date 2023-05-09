The first camp will take place from Wednesday 17 to Friday 19 May, with the second camp running from Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 May.

The Springboks will assemble in Durban this month for two preparation camps with the purpose of getting their on-and-off-field structures in place for the 2023 international season.

For now, 15 players have been invited, but the group excludes players from the Stormers, who are preparing for the United Rugby Championship semifinal against Connacht this weekend.

The Boks will begin their official preparations for the Rugby Championship at a training camp in Pretoria from Monday 12 to Friday 30 June, with the team slotting into Test-match mode the following week for their opening match of the southern hemisphere showpiece against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 July.

Coach Jacques Nienaber says of the camps: “The Rugby Championship is around the corner, and then we have three warm-up games and the World Cup, so we have very little time to get all our plans in place and ensure we peak in terms of our performance to give us the best possible chance to defend our title in France.