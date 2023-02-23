Currently in camp in Cape Town with 14 players, Nienaber says that not even those players are guaranteed a place in the squad for the title defence in France later this year.

There are no guarantees in the Bok squad for the World Cup according to coach Jacques Nienaber.

Open: Jacques Nienaber

The coach explains: “The biggest mistake one can make though is to assume that these players will be in the Rugby World Cup squad. We are currently tracking around 60 players, but at the same time the door is open for any player to throw their name into the mix.

“We used close to 50 players in the last two years since the Covid-19 pandemic, many of whom were in our bubble, but that said, form does influence selection and the door is always open for someone who is not necessarily in the mix to prove that he deserves a place in the squad, as Herschel Jantjies did in 2019.”

[email protected]