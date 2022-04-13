Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is a tevrede man after his first alignment camp in Durban came to an end on Tuesday.

This first alignment camp will be followed by camps with the overseas-based players in England and France, as well as virtual meetings, all of which will take place between Saturday 16 and Monday 25 April, and another in Cape Town from Sunday 1 to Thursday 5 May.

A group of 22 players attended the first camp, which featured eight information sessions presented by the coaching team to ensure the players are all on the same page in terms of what the Boks would like to achieve on the field, and the processes involved in being selected for the national squad.

1️⃣st Springbok alignment camp for 2022 concludes in Durban

🗣️ “It was great to see how excited the players were to see one another”

➡️ More here: https://t.co/uEDF2yjvYj#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/btZUqpZ6bt — Springboks (@Springboks) April 12, 2022

And Nienaber says: “We are pleased with the outcomes achieved at our first alignment camp and I believe the players have a good idea of what is expected of them on and off the field as we look forward to a challenging international season.”

🗣️ Bok comment from Durban alignment camp: "The big challenge for us will be to remain creative"

👉 More here: https://t.co/WsQyXxF9wN#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/aTVsBuR2lE — Springboks (@Springboks) April 10, 2022

[email protected]