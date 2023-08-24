Andre Esterhuizen wasn’t in the Springbok squad when they lost 35-20 to New Zealand in Auckland in July, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want revenge for that defeat. Esterhuizen gets his shot at redemption when South Africa tackle the All Blacks at Twickenham in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match Friday night, as they look to banish the blues suffered in that Rugby Championship clash.

He explains: “To face them [the All Blacks] twice in the build-up to the World Cup is good for our build-up to the tournament, so we want to make the most of this match and opportunity on the field. Esterhuizen on new midfield combination with Moodie: "I have no doubt we’ll link up well together” - more here: https://t.co/HEVcRgxePX 👍#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/tflGyqHqPn — Springboks (@Springboks) August 23, 2023 “We let ourselves down in Auckland, so as a team we have to ensure we give it all from the start. “One can’t always ask for a good start, but what we can do from our side is to approach the game with intensity and physicality from the outset.”

Esterhuizen teams up with Canan Moodie in the Bok midfield for the first time ever. With the 20-year-old Moodie shifting from wing to centre, the 29-year-old Esterhuizen can’t wait to unlock his potential on his outside. Esterhuizen says of Moodie: “Canan is an exciting player and he’s shown it with how he can score tries with ball in hand. He must just go out there and stay composed. I have no doubt we’ll link up well together.”