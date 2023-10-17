England assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth believes the Springboks they will face in the Rugby World Cup semifinal on Saturday is a different beast to the one they lost to in the 2019 final. South Africa smashed England 32-12 in Japan in the decider four years ago.

And while the bulk of their squad is the same, they have one key difference - at flyhalf in Manie Libbok. Four years in the making... #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/UA4WWX7M7J — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 15, 2023 And former Roses scrumhalf Wigglesworth knows that with the Stormers in the squad, the Boks play differently. Wigglesworth says: “In terms of [Manie] Libbok and their outside backs, South Africa now have incredible ball movement, talented runners, they get the ball into space early and let those guys do the damage. They’ve evolved…”