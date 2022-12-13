The return of Springboks Frans Malherbe and Marvin Orie will come as a timely boost for the Stormers as they hunt for a first European Champions Cup win this weekend.
A tough second half at Stade Marcel Michelin. Well played @ASMOfficiel, we'll see you in Cape Town in January. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/RcJxDVCQmX— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022
With the two forwards sitting out last weekend, the Stormers got a rude awakening in their first match in this tournament, going down to France’s Clermont 24-14.
Back in the Mother City this Saturday against England London Irish, they will be without lock Gary Porter, who suffered a broken rib in France and utility forward Ernst van Rhyn, who injured his knee in the clash.
But the return of Orie will ease the pain in the second row, where he could team up with fellow Bok Salmaan Moerat.
With an all-Bok front row in Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Malherbe, the former knows the United Rugby Championship (URC) champs have to be better this time around.
Of what makes the Champions Cup tougher than the URC, Kitshoff says: “The difference is you’re playing the top teams in each country, so the level of players and the quality are absolutely brilliant. Sometimes where you feel in the URC you might have an easy game playing at Cape Town Stadium where it almost feels like an easy win, you’re not 100 percent sure of that.
A team like London Irish coming to Cape Town, we know we’re going to have to do our prep in the week and be able to execute our plan 100 percent. It’s a big step up, but it’s also great for us playing in the bigger competition and trying to go for another championship.”