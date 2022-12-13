The return of Springboks Frans Malherbe and Marvin Orie will come as a timely boost for the Stormers as they hunt for a first European Champions Cup win this weekend. A tough second half at Stade Marcel Michelin. Well played @ASMOfficiel, we'll see you in Cape Town in January. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/RcJxDVCQmX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022 With the two forwards sitting out last weekend, the Stormers got a rude awakening in their first match in this tournament, going down to France’s Clermont 24-14.

Back in the Mother City this Saturday against England London Irish, they will be without lock Gary Porter, who suffered a broken rib in France and utility forward Ernst van Rhyn, who injured his knee in the clash. But the return of Orie will ease the pain in the second row, where he could team up with fellow Bok Salmaan Moerat. With an all-Bok front row in Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Malherbe, the former knows the United Rugby Championship (URC) champs have to be better this time around.