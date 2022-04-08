Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will jaag al his aspiring local Bokke into a kraal in Durban on Sunday in what will be his first alignment camp of 2022.

With players already invited to the camps -the first one ending on Tuesday - Nienaber has left the door open for outsiders to still make it into the group for the second camp - held in Cape Town from May 1 to May 5.

With Wales coming to SA for three Tests in July, Nienaber says: “These sessions will ensure that we are all on the same page on and off the field when we begin our official training sessions. Most of these activities will involve boardroom sessions where we set objectives and align in terms of our planning.

“We will host similar camps with our overseas-based players in the next few weeks, but the door is not shut for other players to be invited to the remaining camps…”

