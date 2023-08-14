The Springboks left for Europe with a hele gedoente at OR Tambo on Saturday, determined to come back to South African shores with the the Webb Ellis Cup still in their midst. With the Rugby World Cup kicking off in France next month, coach Jacques Nienaber and his squad left South Africa to face Wales in Cardiff this week and then the All Blacks at Twickenham the following week as their final warm-up matches for the global showpiece.

They then leave for a week-long training camp in Corsica en route to their tournament base in Toulon before facing Scotland in their tournament opener in Marseille on September 10.



Supporters will have the chance to see the team off as they depart for Europe with some of SA’s best artists performing live. Food and drinks also available 🎉



OR Tambo International, Departures Parking Lot

Sent off by the likes of South African artists Robbie Wessels, Loyiso Bala, Early B, Mariechan, Lloyd Cele, Bernice West, GoodLuck, Mgarimbe, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, as well as PJ Powers at the airport event on Saturday, the Boks know they leave South Africa with the nation expecting them to be in the October 28 final at Stade de France. And captain Siya Kolisi is ook nie wie nie, he says: "We are entering this World Cup as defending champions, whereas we were the underdogs the last time. We may not be underdogs this time, but we are not the favourites.

"That said, we know what to expect this time and we have a lot more experience as a group. "Even the younger players are not entering this competition blindly because there are several experienced players around them to guide them. All in all, we are in a better mental place this time."

“That said, we know what to expect this time and we have a lot more experience as a group. “Even the younger players are not entering this competition blindly because there are several experienced players around them to guide them. All in all, we are in a better mental place this time.” IN THE MIX: Jaden Hendrikse. Kolisi, who is on the road to full fitness after recovering from knee surgery, is expected to play in his first Test of the year when they tackle Wales.