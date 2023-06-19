Flyhalf Elton Jantjies is back innie Bok kraal after joining the Springboks’ camp in Pretoria from France on Sunday. The South African Rugby Union announced on Friday that the 32-year-old Jantjies was called up to the squad after both first-choice pivot Handre Pollard and backup 10 Damian Willemse were ruled out with injury, leaving Manie Libbok as the only fit playmaker in the squad.

Adding Jantjies, who last played for the Springboks against Australia in August last year after missing the end-of-year tour following reports of an alleged affair with team dietitian Zeenat Simjee, brings the squad total to 42. This after Rapport on Sunday reported that the original 41st member, lock Jean Kleyn, was cleared to play for the Boks. Kleyn, 29, was provisionally added to the squad after deciding to switch allegiances from Ireland to South Africa, where he was born, pending World Rugby approval.

Ex-Stormer Kleyn, who qualified to play for Ireland based on residency after moving to Munster in 2016, played the last of his five Tests for Ireland in 2019 and has therefore not played for his adopted country for three years - which is the period of inactivity required at international level for the change to kick in. Player pending: Jean Kleyn Of Jantjies joining his squad, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “Damian has a knee injury and will be touch-and-go for the first Test of the season next month while Handre is definitely out. “It means Manie is our only fit flyhalf and we can’t go into a Test season without any cover. We weighed up the options available locally and overseas – having tracked all of them throughout the season just completed – and Elton is the next flyhalf in line.