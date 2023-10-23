Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe says they “hung in there” in their 16-15 Rugby World Cup semifinal win over England in France and finally got over the line thanks to the “character” of the team. South Africans’ naels were afgekou on Saturday night, with the Springboks on the verge of a semifinal exit at the hands of Owen Farrell and his teammates at Stade de France.

It was the boot of Farrell that gave England a 12-6 half-time lead, after punishing penalties conceded by Pieter-Steph du Toit (in the third minute and again for blocking a kick-chaser in the 38th minute) sandwiched by two from captain Siya Kolisi (ninth minute breakdown and 23rd minute for not rolling away). It's over in Paris! What a game, we go again next week in the #RWC2023 final. Thanks for an amazing contest @EnglandRugby 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🤝#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 #RSAvENG pic.twitter.com/OZBNeo8rU3 — Springboks (@Springboks) October 21, 2023 The Springboks, who kicked two penalties of their own in the half, struggled big time in the first 40, leading to Handre Pollard replacing flyhalf Manie Libbok in the 31st minute, with the likes of Faf de Klerk (on for Cobus Reinach), Ox Nche (Steven Kitshoff), Willie le Roux (Damian Willemse), RG Snyman (Eben Etzebeth), Kwagga Smith (Siya Kolisi) and Deon Fourie (Duane Vermeulen) all coming on with 30 minutes to go in the second half. But when Farrell landed a drop-goal in the 52nd minute to make it 15-16, SA looked dead and buried.

Kolbe says of their belief at the time: “We were always in it, but if we made one more mistake and they capitalised, it would have taken the game away from us. But we hung in there….”Barely. Cool as ice 🥶 #Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/RUM9FnNoMv — Springboks (@Springboks) October 21, 2023 The bench then brought new belief and when Snyman barged over after Fourie made a break following a rolling maul, they were back in the match with 11 minutes to go (15-13). The clock was winding down and SA then had a scrum op die middelkolletjie. Nche and co. then gave the front-row shove of their lives to win a penalty for Pollard to line up the match-winning kick.