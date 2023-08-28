Clenbuterol is used to help burn fat, and by asthma sufferers. It also promotes increased stamina in athletes.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has tested positive for a banned substance - Clenbuterol - the flyhalf confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The 33-year-old flyhalf did not make the Springboks Rugby World Cup squad, and says he was alerted by the failed doping test earlier in August.

He writes in a statement: “It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.”