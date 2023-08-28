Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has tested positive for a banned substance - Clenbuterol - the flyhalf confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
Clenbuterol is used to help burn fat, and by asthma sufferers. It also promotes increased stamina in athletes.
The 33-year-old flyhalf did not make the Springboks Rugby World Cup squad, and says he was alerted by the failed doping test earlier in August.
Saids still waiting on word from Springboks’ Elton Jantjies in doping casehttps://t.co/4QHAAtsDpW— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) August 28, 2023
He writes in a statement: “It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol.
“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.”
Despite testing positive, Jantjies maintains he did not intentionally take the banned substance, adding: “At this stage I can say little more about the matter, save that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence…”
SA Rugby on Sunday released a statement reading: “SA Rugby has noted the statement issued on behalf of Elton Jantjies and confirms it was advised of the adverse finding. A regulated process is now in train which we are bound to respect and allow to run its course without further comment or speculation.”