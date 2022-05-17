Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appeared in court on charges of malicious damage to property on Monday, after he was arrested on Sunday morning. The 31-year-old was in Turkey with his family and returned to South Africa man alleen and was arrested as soon as the plane landed. After appearing in court on Monday, the case postponed to June 3.

BETTER DAYS: Elton Jantjies Addressing the issue, Jantjies’s agent, James Adams, sent out a statement yesterday morning reading: “On the morning of 15 May 2022, Mr Elton Jantjies arrived back in SA, having spent 1 week in Turkey with his family. His family are still in Turkey. “It’s alleged that while on board the plane, a light was damaged. We believe that the incident has been unnecessarily heightened. “Our client remains compliant with the investigation process and will address this matter with the seriousness it beckons.

“We would like to allow the legal authorities to attend to this matter without any undue influence and ask that the public and the press respect the legal process without casting judgement and also request that our client’s right to privacy be maintained…” Mr Elton Jantjies Press Release - by James Adams, CEO of In Touch Sports and Agent to Elton Jantjies. pic.twitter.com/0Bmk8xsfGR — In Touch Sports (@InTouchSports) May 15, 2022 According to reports on News24, het die ding behoorlik geruk on the flight. Jantjies reportedly spent 10 minutes banging on a toilet door until his fists bled, with one